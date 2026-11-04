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‘The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake’ review: still a gaming masterpiece
By Ali Shutler,3 days ago
It’s not exactly a hot take to call The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time one of the greatest video games ever made. Originally released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, the revolutionary title was the first 3D entry in the already-popular fantasy franchise. It laid the foundation for every Zelda game that’s followed, and its influence can be felt in almost every action-adventure gem that’s been released since, including Elden Ring, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Red Dead Redemption 2.