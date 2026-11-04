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Babcock launches digital platform to link warship construction and fleet support
By Linus Hoeller,2 days ago
VIENNA — U.K-based Babcock International has launched Pelorus, a digital platform intended to connect warship construction, operations and maintenance data. The British defense and engineering company announced the launch Nov. 3 at the Euronaval defense trade show in Paris, saying the platform already operates in selected Babcock-managed maritime construction and support environments. Babcock did not identify the deployments or customers involved, or provide figures showing how the platform has affected fleet availability or maintenance costs.