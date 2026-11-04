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Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: A Christmas Mega-Dump
By Paige Nienaber,2 days ago
When I started this job in 1992, the first Christmas fax (yes, fax) was about 5 pages long. It’s now 26 pages. That is an insane amount of content to dump on anyone; here’s just some of it. There’s enough “stuff” in here that you should be able to find a thing or two to sell. And enough creative methodologies that you won’t need to have people enter their email to win.