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Washington excludes South Africa and Rwanda from US duty-free trade deal
2 days ago
South African and Rwandan exporters are weighing potential job losses and squeezed margins after Washington decided to exclude them from the AGOA program, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, ending the countries' duty-free access to the US market. Economists warned against "alarmist" reactions to the exclusion and argue the broader economic fallout will likely be limited.