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Costumes And Pies At Central
3 days ago
Central Elementary School’s fall festival Friday included a variety of events, from a costume parade to a pep rally and (not pictured) a trunk-or-treat sponsored by the PTO. The pep rally featured a visit from the school’s yet-to-be-named mascot and pies in the face for Principal Kelly Jones and Assistant Principal Rachel Drumheller, courtesy of the five top-selling students from the school’s cookie dough fundraiser. (Stephanie Mikels Blevins photos)