undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Synaptics Appears To Use Legal Threats To Block Open-Source DisplayLink Driver
3 days ago
From earlier in the year you may recall a new experimental open-source Linux driver for modern DisplayLink hardware. That "Vino" driver for DisplayLink driver was a clean-room reverse-engineered DisplayLink driver that was developed in part by AI and written in Rust. Unfortunately, that open-source driver has disappeared following legal threats by Synaptics.