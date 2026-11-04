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Making money saving upgrades
By Opinion,3 days ago
Grayson utility superintendent Gerald Haney gave the commission an update on the tube settlers at the October meeting of the Grayson Utilities Commission. The tube settlers, part of the filtration system at the utility plant, had been examined earlier in the year, and it was determined they needed replaced. Haney provided the update and reminded the commission it had been a subject of discussion over the last two meetings of the commission.