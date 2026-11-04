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WARNING: 9 Common Design Choices To Rethink (And Potentially AVOID)
By Jess Bunge,2 days ago
When you are designing a home or, heck, even just a single room, there are so many things to think about at once. You’ve got materials, pattern mixing, scale, function, cohesiveness, budget, etc all coming at you. And look, it’s not a bad problem to have, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be overwhelming. Even designers feel this way. So after Emily sent me her answers to an interview a magazine requested about headboards, it got me thinking about those common design choices we forget to consider. I’ll tell you what it specifically was in a second. After that, I decided to ask the team what some other common things people don’t know or forget to think about when designing a space, or even just buying a new piece of furniture. These were nine of our favorites…