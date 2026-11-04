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Colorado graduated income tax measure clings to slight lead; TABOR cap increase on track to pass
3 days ago
Colorado voters on Tuesday appeared on the verge of adopting the most sweeping set of changes to the state’s tax code in 34 years, with a ballot measure to raise the constitutionally-mandated revenue cap well ahead in preliminary results, and another to gradually hike income taxes on Coloradans earning over $500,000 a year holding on to a slim lead.