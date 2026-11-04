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The Discontinued Japanese Coupe That Has No Business Being This Desirable
By Nikesh Kooverjee,2 days ago
The luxury coupe market in the U.S. faces contraction as consumer demand prioritizes premium crossovers and utility vehicles. Traditional two-door body styles generate low total volume, prompting automakers to consolidate legacy lineups to protect profit margins. Overall sales performance remains constrained by high acquisition costs, rapid vehicle depreciation, and shifting buyer interests toward spacious luxury platforms.