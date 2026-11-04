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Forecast: Partly sunny, a few PM showers likely
By Greg Dee,3 days ago
Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early this Wednesday morning for a quick run or walking the dog, it’s a mild and comfortable start out there. Temperatures across the bay are sitting right around 70 to 71 degrees under partly cloudy skies, with light easterly winds at 5 to 8 mph. That stiff breeze we dealt with earlier in the week has finally laid down, leaving us with smooth travel for the morning drive.