undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winter feeding decisions can help pork producers beat the summer dip
3 days ago
Pork producers will set diets this winter for the pigs they'll market next summer, and commercial research shows that higher levels of soybean meal in those diets can help address a costly seasonal challenge: the summer dip in carcass weights. When temperatures rise, pigs eat less and grow more slowly as they approach market weight. Heat stress is estimated to cost the U.S. swine industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year, much of it in the grow-finish barn where the summer dip occurs.