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Session results: Licensing, occupations, administrative regulations
By Rep. Ryan Bivens,3 days ago
From your barber’s professional license to the bets cast at a Kentucky racetrack, the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations is vast and one of the broadest of all our legislative committees. As a result, the policies committee members craft and consider touch our every day lives in countless ways. This session, the committee worked to improve health care in Kentucky by updating licensing rules, helping attract and keep qualified health care workers, and improving access to care. Members also took steps to support veterinarians and veterinary technicians and make sure they have a voice in decisions that affect their work.