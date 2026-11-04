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Road, bridge repairs on the horizon
By Victoria Cox Editor,3 days ago
LaRue County will use several different forms of funding to improve more than two miles of Goodin Williams Road in Hodgenville. Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the LaRue County Fiscal Court approved two resolutions for the roadway: $126,615 in flex funding to resurface 1.5 miles of the road from its intersection with Viers Road and an additional $35,378 in grant pool funding to resurface from mile point 1.5 to 2.33. The court also approved an 80/20 bridge application for the bridge approximately 0.3 miles from the road’s intersection with Shepherdsville Road because “the bridge is rotated at a terrible skew and flow under the bridge is prohibitive”; if approved, the county would be responsible for $20,000 of the $120,000 project while the state would pay the remainder.