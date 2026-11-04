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CubeSmart Raises 2026 Outlook as Storage Occupancy Improves
By Timothy Alexander,3 days ago
MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) raised its full-year earnings outlook after third-quarter profit increased 14% and occupancy improved across its self-storage portfolio, signaling stronger rental demand as the real estate investment trust prepares to transfer 15 properties into a $197 million joint venture. The Malvern-based company reported net...