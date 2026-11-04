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LaRue County District Court
3 days ago
Anthony Wayne Shell, DOB 1977. Fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and second-degree criminal mischief. Plea of not guilty entered. Pretrial conference Nov. 24. (2026) Michael David Ferguson, DOB 1964. Fourth-degree assault – domestic violence (minor injury), first-degree strangulation – domestic violence related and third-degree terroristic threatening. Hearing held. Probable cause found. Case referred to grand jury. (2026)