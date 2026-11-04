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2026 Scenic City Fall Showcase Set To Welcome 419 Softball Teams To Town
By Jill Higdon,2 days ago
The nationally recognized Scenic City Fall Showcase returns to the greater Chattanooga area and surrounding areas November 6–8, welcoming 419 registered teams representing 35 states and regions for one of the most anticipated Fall recruiting weekends on the competitive fastpitch softball calendar. The event will feature optional games on...