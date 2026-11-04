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2026 General Election
By Victoria Cox Editor,3 days ago
The 2026 general election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters were asked to choose a variety of federal, state and local positions, including several county seats, Hodgenville Mayor, Hodgenville City Council, two LaRue County School Board of Education members, State Representative and Senator and U.S. Representative and Senator. Individuals were also asked to determine if the state’s constitution should be amended to place limitations on governor pardons.