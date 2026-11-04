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Fowler selected for Kentucky Women in Education Leadership Cohort
3 days ago
Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Assistant Principal Lyndsay Fowler has been selected for induction into the 2027 Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL) cohort, joining 26 other educators from across the Commonwealth. Announced by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA), the new cohort represents 19 school districts and two educational...