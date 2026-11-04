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4-H Cooking Club
By Scarlett Shaw, 4-H Cooking Club Reporter,3 days ago
The 4-H Cooking Club met on October 7, with 17 members present. First, President William Shaw called the meeting to order. He recognized the members who auctioned their hams, worked the cotton candy stand and rode the float at Lincoln Day. Kinsly Detre read the minutes from last month. Then, members started to make their pumpkin foods, which were pumpkin snickerdoodles, and roll out the crust for their mini chocolate pies. Members all played a measuring game with Mrs. Sarah. When all the food was prepared, they started to eat the delicious snacks they made, plus pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread. Everybody loved the food (including the parents). In the end, all 17 members left with full bellies!