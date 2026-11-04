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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time never gets old
By Andrew Webster,3 days ago
Breath of the Wild changed everything. Two decades after The Legend of Zelda made the transformational shift to 3D, Breath of the Wild reinvigorated the franchise with an open-ended adventure that was built around player freedom and expression. Instead of following a set path, players could go wherever they wanted and tackle challenges in a variety of ways. That philosophy filtered down to subsequent games, letting players author their own creative solutions to puzzles in titles like Tears of the Kingdom and Echoes of Wisdom. As a result, Zelda has never been bigger, and the traditional, more linear Zelda games had become a thing of the past. Or so it seemed.