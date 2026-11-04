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Seneca Hickory Stick Named to Golfweek’s Top 50 Casino Courses
3 days ago
LEWISTON, NY – Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course was recently named to Golfweek magazine’s Best 2026 list of top 50 casino golf courses in the U.S. “Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course offers a world-class experience for every golfer, from the time you hit your opening tee shot until you sink your final putt,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Resorts & Casinos President & CEO. “The course continues to grow as a signature destination for pristine golf and incredible service and rightfully stands among the best courses to play anywhere.”