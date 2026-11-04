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‘I was lucky!’ – Bruno Fernandes admits he was handed a lifeline in Man Utd's dramatic Champions League comeback against Roma
By Yosua Arya,3 days ago
United secured a desperate 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. The result ended a miserable winless streak that stretched all the way back to September 10. The Italian side dominated the early exchanges at Old Trafford. Roma raced into a shock 2-0 lead after just...