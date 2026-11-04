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CAF Awards: Bouaddi, Maza and Hamza compete with the Real Madrid star for the best young player title
By Ahmed Abdelhamid,3 days ago
CAF have revealed the nominees for Africa's Best Young Player award for 2026, and the shortlist carries a strong Arab presence with four players headlined by Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, the Manchester City star. Joining Bouaddi are Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim of Barcelona, Morocco's Abdellah Ouazane of Dutch side Ajax, and Algeria's...