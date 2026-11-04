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Pitso Mosimane urged to turn Bafana Bafana's pool of world class centre backs into 'leaders and warriors' like Lucas Radebe
By Steve Blues,2 days ago
South African football stands at a fascinating crossroads as Pitso Mosimane attempts to solidify the national team's defensive foundations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The talent pool available to the Bafana Bafana head coach is arguably at its deepest in years, featuring a host of young defenders excelling across major global leagues. However, Bradley Carnell has warned that technical proficiency alone will not be enough to restore the glory days of the national team. The former Bafana defender believes Mosimane must focus on the intangible qualities that defined the country's most successful eras.