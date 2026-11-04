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Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel Selects QCI Resorts Platform
3 days ago
YREKA, CA – Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel has selected QCI Resorts and QCI Nimble to support resort operations, player development and guest engagement across the property. The platforms will bring operational data and teams onto a shared system, giving Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel a more connected view of property performance and supporting coordination among player development, marketing and guest engagement teams.