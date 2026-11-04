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Sales tax referendum to aid public schools passes in Albemarle County, Charlottesville
By Mike Barber,3 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CVILLE RIGHT NOW) – Voters in both Albemarle County and Charlottesville backed an up-to-1% sales tax raise to fund capital improvements for those localities’ public schools in Tuesday’s election. By supporting the referendum, they empowered the Albemarle Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council to vote on moving forward with the tax hike.
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