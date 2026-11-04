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“Something’s not right here”: VfB Stuttgart’s Fabian Bredlow makes explosive allegations against Galatasaray after online backlash
By Tim Ursinus,3 days ago
Although VfB Stuttgart faced a storm of criticism over it ahead of the Champions League match, Fabian Bredlow has again made explosive allegations about the noise levels at Galatasaray Istanbul’s stadium. After the disappointing 2-0 defeat in the Turkish metropolis, the Swabians' goalkeeper said it had been difficult to...