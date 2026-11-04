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Juventus: Elimoghale joins first-team squad after contract renewal
By Gianluca Minchiotti,3 days ago
The 2009-born player renewed his contract until 2029 yesterday and is training at Continassa with the first team today. At 11.30am, Juventus began training at Continassa ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar on matchday four of the Europa League. During the session, Elimoghale, Pagnucco, Merola and Owusu also trained with the first team.