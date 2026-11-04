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Death of Jesus de Miguel: La Liga consider postponing the round of league fixtures
By Gianluca Minchiotti,3 days ago
Both the first and second divisions face a possible postponement of this weekend's league fixtures as La Liga consider the move following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a collision during play with Andorra goalkeeper Owono. Spanish media report that president Javier Tebas has considered postponement in recent hours, although some contractual issues must first be resolved.