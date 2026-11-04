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Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine' is both secondhand and first-rate
By Sean Burns,2 days ago
Both secondhand and first-rate, playwright Martin McDonagh’s fifth big-screen feature is a mix-and-match grab bag of homages, revisions and familiar tropes that casts its own uniquely melancholic, at times blisteringly funny spell. Structurally, “Wild Horse Nine” is for all intents and purposes a remake of the director’s first (and still best) film, 2008’s “In Bruges.” McDonagh is once again tagging along with two professional killers — a younger man and his mentor — on an exotic vacation from which only one is expected to return. Except instead of those garrulous Irish gangsters from the earlier picture, this time we’re travelling with a pair of none-too-smooth CIA assassins, both taking a breather from setting up the Pinochet coup in 1973 Chile to go gawk at “the big heads” on Easter Island.