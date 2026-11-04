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Hoffman Sanitation Acquires Red Dirt Sanitation in Oklahoma
By Waste360 Staff,3 days ago
Hoffman Sanitation Services has acquired Red Dirt Sanitation, a residential and commercial waste collection provider based in Marlow, Oklahoma.The transaction marks Hoffman's third acquisition of 2026 and 13th overall, strengthening its presence in southwest Oklahoma. Red Dirt serves households and businesses across Stephens and Garvin counties. Read the full original...