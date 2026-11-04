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Infineon redefines real-time compute and control for software-defined vehicles and Physical AI with new AURIX™ RC1
By Semiconductor For You,2 days ago
Fundamentally new automotive microcontroller platform is Infineon’s first to leverage the open-standard instruction set architecture RISC-V Platform simplifies development of software-defined vehicles by providing one common, highly scalable microcontroller basis across domains instead of point solutions. High-end product lineup within the family will extend microcontroller domain with additional microprocessor...