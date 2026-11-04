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Missouri voters approve constitutional protections for county sheriffs
By Rebecca Rivas,3 days ago
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri voters narrowly approved Amendment 8 on Tuesday, giving county sheriffs constitutional protection and restricting who can seek their removal from office. The measure, which garnered 51% of the vote, writes into the Missouri Constitution the existing requirement that counties elect a sheriff every four years,...