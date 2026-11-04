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North Missouri voters decide key races and local tax proposals
By KTTN News,3 days ago
Republicans Phil Fox, P. Jeremy Mosley and Jeremy Clevenger won state representative elections in north-central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 3, securing three House seats covering multiple counties. Republican Rusty Black won another term in the Missouri Senate’s 12th District, while Chris Stigall won the race for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.
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