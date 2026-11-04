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Supervisor Panico Celebrates Successful BarkFest at Brookhaven Animal Shelter
By Chris Boyle,3 days ago
Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined Animal Shelter staff, volunteers and residents on Sunday, November 1, for the Town's annual BarkFest adoption event, which resulted in 16 animals finding their forever homes, including 13 dogs and 3 cats. The event drew a strong turnout of families and animal lovers, with many additional visitors submitting adoption applications and expressing interest in welcoming a shelter pet into their homes.