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Trenton Park Board examines bids for aquatic center slide repairs
By KTTN News,3 days ago
The Trenton Park Board voted Nov. 3 to revise its budget and accept a bid for maintenance and restoration work at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center. The board approved a $124,875 budget amendment to cover a bid of the same amount from Splashtacular. The project includes repairs to the water slide support structure, slide interiors and exteriors, the yellow slide’s start tube, and stair treads on the slide structure. The work also includes applying a gel coat to the entire interior of the slides and installing drop-in stairs.