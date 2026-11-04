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States Where Auto Loan Debt Is Increasing the Most: Where Does New York Rank?
By Chris Boyle,3 days ago
With Americans owning nearly $1.7 trillion in auto loan debt (over $14,000 per household), the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the States Where Auto Loan Debt Is Increasing the Most. WalletHub ranked the states with the largest auto loan debt increases based on its proprietary data on consumer debt from Q1 2026 to Q2 2026.