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Fall sump pump discharge now authorized
By KSDN News,3 days ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Hub City Radio)- Starting today, Aberdeen residents are authorized to begin discharging water from their sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system for the winter season. Effective April 1, 2027, spring discharge should be re-directed to the curb and gutter outside the property. All sump pumps, drain tile and groundwater being diverted to the sanitary sewer system must meet all applicable city plumbing and building codes. Call 605-626-7010 for more information.