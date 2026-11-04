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Democratic challenger Bob Harvie beats Republican US Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in 1st District race
By U.S.Representative-PA1stDistrict embed,2 days ago
Democratic challenger Bob Harvie beat Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania's First Congressional District race. Harvie declared victory in the race. Fitzpatrick, a perennial target of Democrats in their bid to win the district, had held the seat since 2019. The district is made up of Bucks County and...
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