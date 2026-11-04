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Incumbent Mark Warner Wins Midterm Senate Seat; Takes Aim at Trump Admin. During Victory Speech
By Emma Thomas,3 days ago
Virginia’s victorious incumbent Senator had a call to action for his Republican counterparts during his post-midterm speech last night. Virginia’s incumbent for the senatorial seat in the 2026 midterm elections – Democratic Senator Mark Warner – has secured his spot in Congress for another six years, defeating his Republican challenger, Bert Mizusawa, with a sixty-percent majority vote.
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