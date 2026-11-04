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Adventure Aquarium brings back Scuba Santa, underwater Christmas tree and holiday shows
By PhillyVoice Media Events,2 days ago
Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for scuba gear at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, where he'll swim alongside sharks, sea turtles and stingrays during the return of Christmas Underwater. The annual holiday celebration runs from Nov. 20 through Christmas Eve, with daily appearances by Scuba Santa, an underwater Christmas tree,...