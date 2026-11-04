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Reading between the lines of Trump’s Election Day surprise on Israel policy
By Zeeshan Aleem,3 days ago
During an Election Day interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump made the surprising announcement that a recurring $4 billion aid package to Israel will be “cut off at the end of the year.” Trump remains under fire for joining forces with Israel in an unpopular war with Iran, and his Tuesday statement sounded like a Hail Mary attempt to help the GOP win over swing voters who oppose aid to the U.S. ally.