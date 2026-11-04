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#6 Rebels led by aggressive defense.
By Andy Jennings,3 days ago
The 6th Ranked 8 Man Football team Gladbrook Reinbeck has an impressive offense but one of the things that sets them apart from the other top 8 man teams is their defense. The Gladbrook Reinbeck defense is allowing just 6.3 points per game. The Rebels have allowed just three touchdowns once this year when Clarksville put up 22 points against them. The two best teams that Gladbrook Reinbeck played this year are Don Bosco and Clarksville. Don Bosco they allowed just 14 points and Clarksville 22.