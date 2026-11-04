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Rule Refresher: Microchip Requirement Takes Effect Dec. 1
By Meagan DeLisle,2 days ago
Rule Refresher: Microchip Requirement Takes Effect... With the start of the 2027 competition year just around the corner, the United States Eventing Association (USEA) would like to remind members of an important rule change taking effect on Dec. 1, 2026. Beginning on that date, all horses competing at United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) licensed will be required to have a microchip for identification purposes.