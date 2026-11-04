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Colo-Nesco Sr. Linebacker Grundlingh a Tackling Machine
By Andy Jennings,3 days ago
The Colo-Nesco Football team finished the regular season at 5-4. The Royals were led on defense by Senior Linebacker Colin Grundlingh. Grundlingh broke the school record tackles in a game twice this season. First he broke the record Brandyn Niemeyer who had 19 tackles back in 2012 against Melcher Dallas and Trenton Beard 19 tackles vs Dunkerton in 2022. Colin broke the record in a game vs Clarksville on September 25th as he recorded 19.5 tackles.