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Democrats’ economic agenda should be America’s next New Deal
By Rep. Ro Khanna,3 days ago
Tuesday was a great day for democracy. Millions of Americans voted against war, corruption and a broken economy. Tens of millions of Americans have been struggling to pay for basics — healthcare, housing, childcare, food and energy. Millions more have lost hope for a better future. And while so many Americans are struggling to get by, the wealth of the country’s 935 billionaires — the top 0.001% of households –– rose 21% in 2025.