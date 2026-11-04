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Stage spotlight: ‘Sol Invictus’ and ‘Down in the Valley’
By Shira Laucharoen,3 days ago
Nov. 7: “Sol Invictus” (The Platform, Cambridge) Global Arts Live’s new performing arts venue is officially opening its doors in Kendall Square. One of the first performances gracing the Takeda Theater comes from Compagnie Hervé Koubi, who bring contemporary dance, capoeira and urban movement from France, sharing artistry influenced by French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi’s Algerian roots and Mediterranean culture. The company will perform the Boston premiere of “Sol Invictus,” a work that pays tribute to the powerful, indestructible sun-god of ancient Rome. Accompanied by music from Swedish composer Mikael Karlson, and with passages from minimalist composer Steve Reich and Maxime Bodson, the piece emphasizes strength in the face of shattering times and the ways that we stay connected to each other.