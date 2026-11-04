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Election 2026: Kleine, Hanson fall behind in Douglas County Attorney, Sheriff races
By First Alert 6 staff reports,3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County vote totals were leaning toward upsets for both the County Attorney and County Sheriff races. The last Election Night update by the Douglas County Election Commission was posted at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. The office said in a news release just before 5 p.m. Wednesday that nearly 16,000 ballots have yet to be processed, including:
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