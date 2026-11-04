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Election Night Statement from Rep. Ryan Spain
By Tom Katz,3 days ago
State Representative Ryan Spain (R- 73rd District) released the following statement about his projected election night victory. “I am so honored to be chosen by the voters of the 73rd District to be re-elected as our State Representative in Springfield. Our message of stopping corruption, restoring integrity and making Illinois safer and more affordable for families resonated with residents,” said Rep. Spain.